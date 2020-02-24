Pakistan to stand by Morocco even in difficult times: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday said Pakistan has and will always stand with Morocco even in most difficult times.

He said this during his four-day official visit to Morocco where he called on Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in Charge of the Administration of National Defence Abdellatif Loudiyi and Inspector General of Royal Armed Forces General Abdelfattah Lourak, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence, security cooperation, regional peace and stability were discussed. They agreed upon the tremendous potential for cooperation in multiple fields including security cooperation, joint training and counter terrorism domain.

Later, the COAS visited Royal College of Higher Military Education and shared his views on “Emerging Security Environment and its Challenges, Security situation in the region and Pakistan’s contributions in war against terrorism.”

He said that Pakistan has made sacrifices for a peaceful region and the world while being at the forefront of the war against terrorism. “Pakistan being the front line country against terrorism, gave sacrifices and contributions against the global menace for a peaceful region and world,” said Gen Bajwa.