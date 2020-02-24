After Taliban deal, Khalilzad trying to reduce Afghan political tension

After securing a peace deal for President Donald Trump with the Taliban after nearly 16 months of tough negotiations in Qatar, Zalmay Khalilzad is facing another serious challenge: how to encourage the Afghan political leaders to set aside their differences ahead of an intra-Afghan dialogue.

The formal dialogue between the Taliban and Afghan parties, including the government, in accordance with a previous Taliban-US understanding, should be started within 10 days after signing of the peace agreement. No date has been officially decided yet, however, sources familiar with the Taliban-US talks said the dialogue could start on March 10.

The Taliban and the US have announced they will ink the deal on Feb. 29 in the presence of delegates from nearly 30 countries and international organizations.

Khalilzad met President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul on Sunday evening for the second time in three days and both sides discussed the start of reduction in violence and future steps in the peace process, presidential palace in Kabul said.

Earlier Khalilzad met Hizb-e-Islami chief Gulbuddinn Hekmatyar and Jamiat-e-Islami leader Salahuddin Rabbani on Sunday days after he met President Ashraf Ghani and Dr Abdullah Abdullah amid political tensions that could have negative impact on intra-Afghan process.

Anti-Ghani leaders including Hamid Karzai and Dr Abdullah Abdullah met at Hekmatyar’s residence on Saturday and called for formation of an “inclusive government” that is committed to peace.

Mohammad Karim Khalili, the leader of Hizb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami Mardom-e-Afghanistan, Batur Dostum, son of first vice president Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum, Mohammad Mohaqiq, the second deputy of Abdullah, Salahuddin Rabbani, the leader of Jamiat-e-Islami party, and the former Minister of Finance Anwarul Haq Ahad also attended the meeting.

Rabbani tweeted that he and members of Jamiat leadership council shared their “concerns on the growing discontent in the country as a result of the hasty, imprudent & unverified declaration of election results culminating in a political crisis.”

Despite efforts by the US peace envoy and calls by the United Nations and several other stakeholders to the Afghan leaders to calm, tension is growing.

Dr Abdullah, who has announced to install a parallel government, has appointed several governors over the past few days and even he appointed another province in the north.

Afghan media has reported that Abdul Hay Hayat was appointed governor for Jowzjan province, which is a stronghold of Gen Abdul Rashid Dostam, a strong supporter of Dr Abdullah. Hayat is a close confidant of Dostam, who has served as the first vice-president in the Ghani-led National Unity Government.

Dr Abdullah also appointed Noor Muhammad Rehmani as governor for northern Sar-e-Pul province and governor Panjshir declared loyalties for his team. The UN office in Kabul and NATO have shown serious concern at Dr Abdullah’s move.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has said it is extremely concerned by the events that are ongoing to replace government officials.

“Resorting to force or any other unlawful means at the very time that efforts are ongoing to realize a reduction in violence – with the expectation that it can lead to the start of an intra-Afghan negotiations on peace – jeopardizes the population’s hope for peace,” the UNAMA said on Saturday.

UNAMA called on all parties to exercise restraint and address their grievances through dialogue and respect for the constitutional order.

NATO in Afghanistan tweeted “Now is the time for #Afghanistan’s political leaders to come together in support of peace process. Calm, dialogue and compromise are needed – not unilateral actions. This opportunity for peace shouldn’t be missed.”

On his part Ghani has played down the opposition’s campaign and announced a special commission on Sunday to make arrangements for his swearing in ceremony that is scheduled to be held on Thursday.

The US is also trying to seek Kabul’s approval of whatever Khalilzad has decided with the Taliban including the possible release of nearly 5000 Taliban prisoners before the start of the intra-Afghan dialogue.

An Afghan presidential spokesman earlier said there is no decision on the release of the Taliban prisoners before the intra-Afghan dialogue.

Meanwhile, President said on Sunday on departure to India that the weeklong truce with Taliban in Afghanistan has “been holding up” and that he would sign a peace deal if the truce “works out over the next less-than-a-week.

“I would put my name on it…Time to come home. I think the Taliban want to make a deal too,” he said.