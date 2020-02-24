Situation to improve as world leaders hear about Kashmir issue: Munir Akram

Listening to Kashmir issue by world leaders would help improve the situation between India and Pakistan.

These views were expressed by Munir Akram, the Permanent Representatives of Pakistan to United Nations while talking to a private news channel programs.

The world nations had started paying attention to plight of Kashmiri people observing lockdown made by Indian forces in the occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir, for the last many months. India and Pakistan, two nuclear power states, he said adding that any conflict between the two countries would jeopardize peace in the whole region.

To a question, he said If India would try to launch any false flag operation against Pakistan then Armed forces would give a befitting response to Indian forces.

To a question about diplomatic role, he said Pakistan would continue the diplomatic efforts with world leaders to resolving the issue of Kashmir with India.

Commenting on American failure in Afghanistan, he said the Allied Forces could not win the success in volatile region of Afghanistan. He, however, said that American administration wanted fruitful negotiations with Afghan leaders so that peace could be restored in a proper manner. About American extending relations with India, he said strategically, the United States would have better relations with India for countering Russia and China.

Meanwhile, Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Sunday said India was scared from Kashmir indigenous freedom movement as Kashmiri people were rendering unprecedented sacrifices for their right of self-determination.

Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and Kashmiris were chanting pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans on every day, he said while talking to PTV.

He said the fascist Modi government was in state of frustration and it stopped international watch dog organizations and media from covering and entering into Indian occupied valley.

International community was taking serious notice of grass human rights violations in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), he added.

The chairman said India was committing atrocities, barbarism and bloodbath on the oppressed people of Kashmir and termed the occupied valley into a big jail. India could not suppress the freedom movement by force.

He strongly condemned the lockdown of Kashmir and demanded the world to use their influence on India to impede its tyranny.

Terming the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres visit to Pakistan important, Fakhar Imam said Antonio Guterres asserted that Kashmir dispute must be resolved as per the UN resolutions.