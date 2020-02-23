Kashmiri Women’s Resistance Day being observed

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiri Women’s Resistance Day was being observed on Sunday on both sides of the Line of Control.

Every year since 2014, this day was commemorated as Kashmiri Women’s Resistance Day, inspired by the struggles of the survivors of mass rape and torture in the twin villages of Kunan and Poshpora in Occupied Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

The three decades-long struggle of the survivors from Kunan and Poshpora is a part of the larger on-going struggle in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, against the institutionalized and structural violence of the Indian state in the region.

In connection to this day, in her message a seventeen year old Kashmiri girl said they would stand with our men during freedom movement and would not stop until freedom is achieved.