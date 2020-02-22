Shabbir, Matloob emerge joint leaders in 7th JA Zaman Open Golf

LAHORE: During the third day’s competitive golfing activity of the four rounds 7th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship, being contested at the historic Lahore Gymkhana Club Golf Course, two formidable and daunting golf professionals of the country emerged at top of the leaderboard by virtue of identical scores here on Saturday. These established professional golf stars of the country’s golfing arenas have an imposing and overwhelming presence whenever they compete and through display of flair and golfing prowess manage to secure top positions and allied cash prizes that can be categorised as rewards for playing splendidly well. Once again in this Rs3.5 million championship, Mohammad Shabbir captured the limelight with a sparkling performance in the third round. His score on the third day was illuminated with five birdies on holes 7,10,14,15 and 16 and twelve regulation pars. The only bogie was encountered on the 4th hole. Such an effort fetched him a third days’ score of 68 and his aggregate for the three days added up to 209, seven under par. Certainly this number one ranked player of the professional golf circuit of Pakistan was intense in application of his golfing skills. And through precision and impeccability in shot making, chipping and putting, he managed to cover up his stroke arrears and joined Matloob Ahmed on top of the ladder.

His adversary Matloob of Lahore Garrison enjoyed a five stroke advantage over Shabbir at the start of the third round but as the round progressed, uncalled for loss of strokes on holes 5,7,10,12 and 13 completely neutralised the advantage that Matloob enjoyed over Shabbir and were bunched together at an aggregate score of 209, seven under par. And now that they are evenly placed, it becomes difficult to predict what shape this combat of champions is going to take. Out of the other aspirants, Shahid Javed Khan of WAPDA stood out as an opponent of significance. After a brilliant and incredible show in the second round, when he carded a round of gross 64, Shahid came up with a slightly dispirited performance and for a player of his class the bogies were too many. He lost strokes on holes 5,8,9 and 18. And though these were partly neutralised through birdies on holes 3,7 and 14, he had to be content with a third round score of 73. However his aggregate score for three rounds was 211, five under par and he was placed two strokes behind the leaders Shabbir and Matloob. M Munir (Rawalpindi) was placed at score of 215, followed by Waheed Baloch (Karachi) at 216, M Afzal (Hyderabad) at 217 and M Khurshid (Islamabad) also at 217.