Davos 2020 — My Experience

For many years the Davos Conference was only news for me to see and watch with awe. The political and corporate leaders of the world meeting in exclusive and beautiful Davos, Switzerland. My first experience of participating in the Conference was in 2019 when Mr. Ikram Sehgal formally invited and convinced me to join the Pakistan delegation. It was an eye-opening experience, and it was an automatic decision that I will Insha Allah be here next year as well.

Before we talk about the Conference, I must acknowledge the role and services of Mr. Ikram Sehgal Sahib, who is the sole flag bearer of Pakistan at Davos. He has been sponsoring the Pakistan Pavilion for more than a decade.

The Pathfinder co-ordination team for Project Davos is very efficient and gives logistical support to ensure that you reach Davos comfortably. Dinner is hosted on the day of arrival by Sehgal sahib so that all the delegates/ participants get to know each other in an informal atmosphere and open up for mutual interaction during the stay.

I request all entrepreneurs’ including those from the SME sector, to participate in this global event. At the age of 70, I felt like a student and learned a lot. I would also request the leading business houses to act as sponsors so that the presence of Pakistan as an emerging economy is more impactful, and we can bring billions of dollars direct foreign investment to Pakistan

From day one of the conference, the Pakistan Pavilion was always crowded with international delegates, and they listened with interest to the speeches of the Panels and Moderators. An exciting event on 21st January was a Dialogue on ‘Economic Reforms and Revival, and Financial Inclusion in Pakistan.’ The panel included Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, the advisor to PM on finance, and Dr. Raza Baqir, the Governor State Bank of Pakistan. It was beneficial and pertinent to listen to the leading architects of the new path that Pakistan is taking to stabilize its economy, the challenges of pursuing this policy, and the benefits at the end of the road. They explained the difficult decisions which were necessary to be taken, such as devaluation. Mr. Raza Baqir stood out as an outstanding next-generation corporate leader with the best academic knowledge and experience to lead. He is a poster boy of talent coming back, with a commitment to serve the country. Tania Andrus, Advisor to PM on Digital Pakistan and IT, was also at Davos to share her vision. She is also the first drop of rain in the trend for reverse brain drain to Pakistan, which has the potential to jump-start the economy.

Discussion on ‘Corporate Social Responsibility, force – multi-playing Gender Empowerment, Education and Philanthropy in Pakistan’ highlighted that the Corporate sector in Pakistan is involved in these socially essential issues, and we have leaders like Dr. Amjad Saqib and others.

The final highlight of the event for us was breakfast with Mr. Imran Khan. As usual, the Prime Minister convincingly and in-depth spoke on the initiative he is pursuing to stabilize the economy and then grow so that the ordinary people have jobs and a better quality of life.

For the three days of the Conference, I interacted freely with Pakistani dignitaries and conveyed to them my thoughts about governance and economy. I am sure my request to simplify doing business in Pakistan will meet the approval of the concerned ministries.

In the end, I request all entrepreneurs’ including those from the SME sector, to participate in this global event. At the age of 70, I felt like a student and learned a lot. I would also request the leading business houses to act as sponsors so that the presence of Pakistan as an emerging economy is more impactful, and we can bring billions of dollars direct foreign investment to Pakistan.

The writer ia Chairman/Founder/Owner of Excel Group of Companies is a passionate entrepreneur and a visionary businessman