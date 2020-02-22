Darren Sammy to Get Honorary Pakistani Citizenship

Darren Sammy, West Indian cricketer and Peshawar Zalmi’s captain, is all set to get honorary Pakistani citizenship.

President Arif Ali will confer the highest civilian award Pakistani citizenship in a formal ceremony on 23rd March this year.

The 36-year-old cricketer has been a true friend of Pakistan and has played a key role in the resumption of top-flight cricket in the country. He was among the first cricketers to sign up to play in Pakistan and traveled with his PSL team, Zalmi, to the country.

He later toured the country with World XI as well.

The announcement has been made to honor Sammy for his invaluable contributions to bring cricket back to Pakistan.

Earlier this week, Peshawar Zalmi owner, Javed Afridi, had formally requested President Alvi to approve Sammy’s citizenship.