Convincing Afghan Taliban for table talks was not easy: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that convincing the Afghan Taliban for table talks was not easy.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan helped the Afghan peace process at every step and convinced the Afghan Taliban for table talks.

He said both the US and Afghan Taliban are claiming to reach near an agreement. Qureshi urged the need of comprehensive dialogue for a political solution of decade’s long war-torn country.

Earlier on February 18, FM Qureshi had said that a stable and prosperous Afghanistan is vital for economic progress of the entire region.

Talking to the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto, who called on him in Islamabad, Qureshi had said that peace in the war-torn country imperative for regional connectivity.

He maintained that Pakistan opened Torkham corridor to boost bilateral trade between the two countries and added that the corridor will remain open for 24-hours a day.

