Adviser to the PM Meets Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, meets Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Yao Jing ,at the Finance Division to review the preparations of the upcoming visit of the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The meeting took place on the instructions of the Prime Minister as the government has attached significant importance to the Chinese President’s visit.

The adviser and the ambassador shared the details of the preparations in the meeting.

The adviser said that Pakistan values the relations with China highly and will welcome the President with the highest respect and regards. He also thanked the Chinese Government for their massive support in the FATF meetings.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China has also highlighted Pakistan’s enormous efforts in improving its CTF regime through a tweet.

The efforts have been recognized by the majority of FATF members at the latest plenary meeting in Paris.

Pakistan has made enormous efforts in improving its CTF regime, which has been recognized by the majority of FATF members at the latest plenary meeting in Paris. China & other countries will continue offering assistance to Pakistan in this area. @FATFNews — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) February 21, 2020