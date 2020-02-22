Daily Times

Sharif family has almost bid farewell to politics: Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that the Sharif family almost bid farewell to politics.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry wrote that those people who were following the steps of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) party might want to know that the Sharif family only wanted to leave our family members to flee from Pakistan.

He further wrote that their politics have come to an end. Sharif family was only waiting for Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz, he added.

Earlier he tweeted that Sharif’s grandfather lost potential talent by bringing his children in politics. A day earlier, Fawad Chaudhry posted a tweet saying Maryam Nawaz going abroad would be the last nail in the coffin of the narrative of accountability. The jail doors should open if Maryam Nawaz goes outside the country without accountability.

