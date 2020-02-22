Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone reunite on new song ‘It’s a Raid’

Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone have reunited for a new song, “It’s a Raid,” set to appear on the metal legend’s upcoming album, Ordinary Man, out tomorrow, February 21st. The odd couple previously partnered for “Take What You Want” off Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding. On the thrashy new track, Osbourne takes the lead with Malone appearing for a few lines at the one-minute mark (“Oh lord, I’m running out of cigarettes,” he sings) before serving as Osbourne’s backup singer and hype man for the rest of the track.

Malone’s go-to producer and guitarist Andrew Watt served as Osbourne’s main collaborator on Ordinary Man, acting as both producer and co-writer.

During a recent SiriusXM listening party and Q&A, Osbourne revealed the wild and true backstory behind “It’s a Raid”: In 1972, while Black Sabbath were recording Vol. 4 near Bel Air, California, the police swarmed the band’s house after Osbourne accidentally hit a button that triggered an alarm. At the time, there were piles of marijuana and cocaine out in the house.

“I’m shouting, ‘IT’S A F*****’ RAIIIIID,” Osbourne said, adding that he swept as much cocaine as he could into a container, retreated to the bathroom and then snorted it until the police left. “I’ve got coke coming out of my f****** ears! I didn’t sleep for four days after that,” Osbourne said.

Osbourne previously shared “Under the Graveyard” and “Straight to Hell” from Ordinary Man. Malone isn’t the only unlikely collaborator on the LP either, with Elton John appearing on the album’s title track.