Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington battle over shameful secret

Hulu has released the latest trailer for Little Fires Everywhere, the streaming platform’s highly anticipated adaptation of Celeste Ng’s 2017 novel of the same name. The series stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. Witherspoon plays Elena, the matriarch of the wealthy Richardson family, who decides to rent out a room in her house to a homeless artist named Mia and her daughter, Pearl. “So you decided to rent it out to her on the spot?” Elena’s husband, Bill, asks her over dinner. “Do you even know anything about this woman? And then you ask her to come work in our house?” “It is a beautiful thing to know that your actions can affect another person’s life,” she responds. But things turn sour for the two families when Elena discovers a secret from Mia’s past, coupled with rising tension between Elena and her youngest daughter, Izzy, who grows closer to Mia and Pearl.