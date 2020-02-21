It’s a high when your work connects with people on a deeper level: Tabu

Tabu has always managed to leave an indelible mark on the audience’s mind with her performances, right from Hu Tu Tu, Haider to Chandni Bar and Maqbool.

Naturally, she’s got a loyal, dedicated fan following.

But the one thing that she has always cherished is how her work connects with people at so many different levels. “It’s really amazing, and emotionally intense to see when your work connects with people at such a deeper level, and become significant parts of their lives. When we talk about highs and lows, I would definitely count my experiences as great or not so great,” says the actor.

The one performance that really changed things around for her was Maachis (1996), a hard-hitting film directed by Gulzar. And the reactions which poured in after that film are what she holds closest to her heart.

The 48-year old reveals, “I will never forget the letters I got after Maachis, and some of the phone calls from Punjab, saying how the film affected them. When they saw the film, the families identified with what had happened (Sikh insurgency in Punjab in the 1980s). So many of those families had gone through what was shown in that film.”

One of the highlights of Tabu’s career is the fact that she didn’t restrict herself to just Hindi films. She has dabbled in films in English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam among others. “The ones I did, I truly enjoyed,” she says, adding, “I did my own dubbing for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, my recent Telugu film. It was for the first time. I have never dubbed for my Telugu films. This time, I wanted to, and my director Trivikram Srinivas was very encouraging. I am happy with the results. I wanted my voice to be there, that was a complete experience for me. It was a milestone to have dubbed my own voice!”