Skincare tips for to-be brides

We are all gearing up for the wedding season. While Brides-to-be have already prepared a checklist of things to do before the D-Day, everyone has a facial or skincare routine, to get that perfect glow, mentioned in the list. However, one wants to avoid last minute breakouts and skin allergies or rashes due to the wrong treatment. Hence, opting a correct skincare routine and treatment is extremely important.

Here are a few tips to help you skin prepare for the big wedding day:

Set a skin care regime according to your skin type: cleansing, toning, moisturising, use of sunscreen, exfoliation and a night regime.

Eat healthy balanced diet with loads of antioxidants.

Hydrate well – drink at least 3-3.5 L of water everyday

Sleep 6-8 hrs of uninterrupted sleep, one can keep cut slices of cucumber or potato to fight out the dark circles

Remove make up before going to bed

Pre bridal treatments to consider:

a) The most popular pre bridal treatment is the skin booster injections. They are an excellent way to enhance and restore the hydro balance of the skin. Use of these injections 3-6 months before the wedding will be an ideal time to start working for a flawless glowing skin. It increases the radiance and the light reflect of the skin, and also helps the make up to sit well.

b) Dermaroller (microneeding) treatments: Dermaroller treatments are being done since quite some time now and help in skin rejuvenation. Incase of skin acne scars this will help in scar revision too. Microneedling involves moving a small roller with multiple pins on the skin to help improve the skin elasticity and help in boosting the collagen. This makes the skin smoother and toned. There is a drastic improvement in the skin texture.

The procedure is to be done once a month for atleast 6 months. This can be clubbed with other treatments as well and so treatments will be spaced accordingly.

c) Laser toning and carbon peel: A Q-switch laser is the most popular laser. Laser toning treatment improves the texture, substantially fades the scars and reduces blemishes. Carbon peel done after laser toning removes the impurities and the dead skin, cleanses and tightens pores thus reducing oil.

d) Microdermabrasion: also called as skin polishing involves removal of the superficial dead cells, increases microcirculation and skin rejuvenation by skin polishing. This adds to the glow and reduces the superficial scars and fine wrinkles.

e) Medifacials: medifacials involve the same steps of the routine facials along with the medical serums and antioxidants infused in the skin during the session. This treatment can be done once a month and also just prior to the D day! It gives an amazing glow and superb hydration to the skin.

f) Chemical peels: peels are alpha hydroxyl acids used for various indication. We generally recommend these according to the skin type, skin issue and the time we have in hand for the wedding day!

Brides must definitely avoid salon facials, new skin care products which have not been previously, chemical peels for the first time.