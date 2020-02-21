CTD kills five ‘terrorists’ in operation near Peshawar

Officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday killed five alleged terrorists during a search operation after both sides exchanged fire.

The CTD said a security operation had been conducted in Shagai area after information was received about the suspected militants’ whereabouts.

Explosive material and weapons were recovered from militants, the department said. Three suicide vests, two pistols, two grenades and three SMGs were also recovered, according to reports.

The alleged terrorists had arrived in the area from Millagori district. IG Sanaullah Abbasi said the police would continue to conduct operations against militants.