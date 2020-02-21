First Bird Flown; Others to Follow Soon

Actually, what the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) legal team has recently introduced through Presidential Ordinance as an Amendment into National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) is going to swallow PTI’s complete electoral mantra that was claimed during their every election campaign. Indeed, PTI has intentionally and willingly enforced a non anti-corruption washing machine to weed out all major corruption scandals and suspects whereby, proving NAB as a dead wood in bringing corruption scandals to their logical conclusions.

The maiden proven ‘innocent’ was Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) prominent leader and former Prime Minister, Raja Pervez Ashraf who was acquitted few days back in a case of illegal appointments in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) whereas, the release nullified NAB’s allegations and charges. Knowingly, NAB officials seemed much confident over their evidences submitted in Trial Courts against accused Raja Pervez collected during the probe. It was stalwartly claimed by the Bureau that Mr. Ashraf made illegal appointments in GEPCO during his stint being the Federal Minister for Water and Power. This was the part of allegations that the Federal Minister and one time former PM used his powers vehemently and got appointed around 437 individuals in the said Company from his own electoral constituency. In light of the blessings of Amendment Ordinance the Trial Court was compelled to acquit seven co-accused officials in this alleged illegal appointments matter including former Secretary Shahid Rafi, former Managing Director (MD) Tahir Basharat Cheema, former GEPCO’s Directors Saleem Asif, Wazir Ali and Razi Abbas, former Director Human Resource (HR) Hashmat Ali Kazmi and former CEO, GEPCO Ibrahim Najoka.

The pervasive effects of proposed release of major suspects in corruption scams will leave lasting impacts in developing public opinion regarding recent ongoing accountability drive against shady elements

When the Reference was filed in 2016, it was considered as a classic strong case based on facts which transpired the blatant and deliberate misuse of power by Mr. Raja Ashraf that how he managed to recruit more than 400 Parachuters in GEPCO who reportedly never appeared in any selection Test meant for recruitment, never sat before any interview Board even they never applied for seeking appointment into GEPCO. Thanks to the sitting government and their team for introducing Amendment Ordinance which helped the Judiciary to decide a Reference filed by NAB four years back in 2016 within two months from the date of enforcement of Amendment Ordinance. It was also clarified that no financial gains by former PM and his team obtained during these pseudo illegal appointments. Deviation from recruitment rules and disobeying terms and conditions meant necessary for recruitment is not a big deal, now. Actually, what NAB failed to establish was a direct link of financial gains between the appointees and the appointing Authority. So, the nexus deserved to be set free with full dignity from all the charges leveled against them. It doesn’t matter how the dreams of hundreds of deserving unemployed youth were shattered who kept waiting for opportunities to knock at their doors. What a sorrowful reality it is? ‘Tabdeli Sarkaar’ has shamefully transpired that without financial misappropriations no sin can be considered purely as sin (corruption) for public office holders unless and until specifically financial benefit is unearthed.

In another case, two more suspects who remained successful in obtaining relief from Courts are former president of Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh and former Managing Director (MD) of Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO), Mr. Rasool Khan Mehsud.

Fairly, Supreme Court offered a good opportunity to incumbent govt for introducing necessary and ‘meaningful’ reforms in NAO but transformations which have been according are basically very ‘mean’. Some analysts predict that till the publication of this write-up former provincial leader Hafiz Mian Nauman arrested in Lahore Parking Company (LPC) Scam and PML-N’s another leader Raja Qamarul Islam nabbed in Punjab Saaf Pani Company Case would be issued clearance certificates keeping in view the Amendment Ordinance 2019. Soon, PTI’s provincial Minister Sibtain Khan may also be relieved through this Ordinance. Ahsan Iqbal, Aleem Khan, Miftah Ismail also ready to issue thanks giving calls to government after their acquittal. On the other hand, this has plagued NAB in true sense. NAB may be forlorn tremendously and has been wielded by the enforcement of Amendment Ordinance. The Amendment Ordinance, however, paved way for key politicians, serving and retired bureaucrats and some renowned figures to save their skins. So for, tens of dozen suspects have approached Courts for seeking relief under the umbrella of this Amendment Ordinance 2019. At one end, NAB is blamed for holding ruthless accountability against some innocents (claimed to be) although the fact is not like that but on the other hand approximately all major suspects are busy moving towards Courts with pleas to challenge NAB’s domain or non-involvement of public money and financial embezzlements in their Cases. So, is it justified that if one influential public office holder recruits hundreds of blue-eyed persons even without following prescribed merits, rules and regulations? Whether only financial corruption solely falls into the paradigm of corruption which outsources rest of its forms and types? Abrupt misuse of authority and conferred powers don’t qualify as corruption? This really refers to seriously examine the belief and ideology of Amendment Ordinance drafting authorities. The pervasive effects of proposed release of major suspects in corruption scams will leave lasting impacts in developing public opinion regarding recent ongoing accountability drive against shady elements. It shows the level of political will and commitment to overcome the threat of corruption from spreading.

The writer is freelancer