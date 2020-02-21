ANF foils bid to smuggle heroin

FAISALABAD: An Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle heroin from Faisalabad International Airport through a Dubai-bound flight.

According to the ANF spokesman, the accused person concealed six packets of heroin in his bag and during checking at the Faisalabad airport, the authorities caught him red-handed trying to smuggle it.

“The seized ice heroin weighed around one kilogram and worth up to millions in the international market,” he said and added that the accused is shifted to an undisclosed location for further probe into the matter.