MUZAFFARGARH: A police personnel was killed when a speeding car hit his motorcycle while overtaking a coaster near the Daira Din Panah area in Muzaffargarh district.

According to details, SHO Daira Din Panah police station was riding his motorcycle when a speeding car while overtaking a coaster ran over his motorcycle. As a result, the cop died on the spot.

The body of the deceased was shifted to the hospital while the driver managed to escape from the crime scene.