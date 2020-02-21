Growing political crisis might delay intra-Afghan dialogue

Growing political crisis in Afghanistan could affect the intra-Afghan dialogue that is thought to be more important than the Taliban and the US peace agreement, as Afghans would decide the future system that could also give a space to the insurgents.

But formal dialogue among Afghans has now become a major challenge as political rivals in Kabul have announced to form two governments at a time when the United States and the Taliban are set to sign the landmark peace agreement in days. A senior Taliban negotiator Abdul Salam Hanafi says the deal with the US will be signed by end of February. The intra-Afghan dialogue was scheduled to start 10 days after signing of the peace agreement. However, it seems impossible now as now one knows who will form a delegation for the talks with the Taliban?

On their part Taliban said announcing Ashraf Ghani as president under the “cover of fake elections is unlawful and has no legal basis and it is also in conflict with the contents of the ongoing peace process while keeping in mind the current sensitive circumstances of the Afghan issue.”

If Ghani announces a delegation for the intra-Afghan dialogue, Dr Abdullah will definitely announce his own team to talk to the Taliban. Differences over a list of participants had sabotaged the informal intra-Afghan talks in China that were scheduled to be held earlier in October and later in November. A Taliban leader had earlier told Daily Times that Kabul had included ministers and senior officials in a list of 28 people that annoyed them as it was not official dialogue but informal negotiations among Afghans to talk about the future.

Political game at a very sensitive time on the peace would be seen a betrayal with the common Afghans who now suffer more due to the imposed war.

But there are strong indications that the political crisis in Kabul has no impact on the US and the Taliban peace process and both sides want to go ahead in line with their previous understanding to announce a week-long reduction in violence and to ink the peace agreement. Sources earlier said the reduction in violence could start on Feb. 22 and will end at the signing of the agreement most likely on Feb. 29 in Qatar.

US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who has secured a deal for President Donald Trump with the Taliban during nearly one-year tough negotiations in Qatar, had been involved in hectic consultations with the Afghan leaders in Afghanistan over the past few days, urging them to avoid confrontation. Sources in Kabul told Daily Times Khalilzad was planned to return to Pakistan for consultations Thursday morning but delayed his visit for more meetings in Kabul. He met Ghani, Abdullah, Dostam, Karzai and other leaders.

Sources also confirm that senior Pakistani security officials are also helping the US in matters related to the peace process and both are discussing ways for cooperation in implementation of the Taliban-US deal. The US also plans to start gradual withdrawal with the signing of the peace agreement and reports say 4000 troops could be sent back in the first phase. The US still has nearly 12000 to 13000 troops in Afghanistan. Sources familiar with the Taliban-US talks say the US-led foreign troops will leave Afghanistan in 18 months.

Ghani, who should try to secure support for peace with the Taliban as he promised after he was declared as president, has now more political rivals that will further complicate the situation in Afghanistan. Afghan leaders should have come up with one voice for peace and not to indulge in power struggle. The election commission, which announced the results after nearly five months to announce the results, could have waited for few more days as the Taliban and the US were planned to declare

Former President Hamid Karzai, who still has influence in political system, doubted the “credibility and transparency” of the elections and tweeted “the wrong decision to hold elections and misconduct in the process caused divisions threatening further instability.”

“The process that was imposed on our people in the name of elections was contrary to the principles and values of democracy. The reality is that many people did not participate in the polls,” Karzai said.

Shortly after the Afghan election officials declared incumbent President Ashraf Ghani as the winner of the Sept. 28 presidential polls on Tuesday, the government’s chief executive Dr Abdullah Abdullah also declared himself as the winner and announced to form a parallel government. Abdullah on Thursday slammed the European Union for congratulated Ghani on his election and sought clarification from the EU, his spokesman says. India and Kuwait also sent congratulations to Ghani. Pakistani did not issue a statement until Thursday when the foreign office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui

Abdullah’s supporters celebrated his “victory” in northern Takhar, Faryab, Kapisa, Panjshir and western Herat provinces. Uzbek leader Gen Abdul Rashid Dostam asked his supporters in northern provinces to celebrate “victory” of Dr Abdullah and also to share their recommendations for appointments of governors. Ghani’s supporters held celebrations in some Pashtoon-majority provinces in the east.

Afghanistan’s election commission on Tuesday announced the final results of Sept. 28 presidential polls and declared incumbent President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani as the winner. The war-weary Afghans eagerly await signing of the agreement that will end the American longest war and also the 40 years of hostilities in the country.

The US and the Taliban negotiators have already reached an understanding that intra-Afghan dialogue will start within 10 days after they ink the deal. Taliban leaders say the agreement will be signed by end of February.