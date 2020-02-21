Usman Buzdar chairs meeting of MNAs, MPAs from Bahawalpur

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the meeting of MNAs and MPAs from Bahawalpur Division at 90-SQA on Thursday.

The assembly members gave suggestions for the next annual development programme in their respective constituencies. Talking to the participants, Usman Buzdar said that 35 per cent development budget has been allocated for the progress and prosperity of the people of southern Punjab. Ban has also been imposed to utilize southern Punjab’s funds for other areas or projects, he added. The PTI government has focused on the development of backward areas which were intentionally ignored in the journey of progress during the past tenure.

He said link roads will be constructed to connect the districts of Bahawalpur division with the motorway and directed the concerned officials to evolve a plan for the same. He said that rights of wheat cultivators will be safeguarded in Punjab during the current year. Farmers will be given a complete reward of their produce and wheat procurement process will be started earlier as compared to the previous year. He said that Minchinabad will be made a model city with regard to its development projects. Similarly, repair and maintenance of Head Sulemanki Road and Bahawalnagar to Pakpattan Road will soon be started. Usman Buzdar directed to include the project of provision of necessary medical equipment in the hospitals in the next budget.

The chief minister directed to accelerate the pace of potable water project in the Bahawalpur Division adding that sewerage projects should also be soon started for water drainage. The construction of an overhead bridge from Farid Gate to Circular Road along with underpass and bridge over Railway crossing in Ahmedpur Sharqia will be reviewed, he said. He disclosed that the project of computerization of revenue record at the rural level will be launched. A pilot project will be initially launched in 14 Qanoongoi level.

The chief minister directed to take measures to overcome the shortage of officers and other staff in different departments at the district level and approved recruitments against vacant approved posts in the police department. He said the law & order situation will be improved due to overcoming the shortage of police staff. Vehicles will soon be provided to the police department, he added. He also issued directions to take measures for filling the approved vacant posts in schools, colleges and hospitals. The matter of giving executive allowance to the police, like officers working at cadre postings, will be reviewed. Usman Buzdar also issued directions to solve the constituencies related problems of assembly members.

Provincial ministers Samiullah Chaudhry, Shaukat Ali Lalika, MNAs and Chief Whip in national assembly Malik Aamir Dogar, Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, Muhammad Farooq-a-Azam Malik, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Shah Gillani, Syed Mubeen Ahmed, members of provincial assembly including Syed Abbas Ali Shah (Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly), Sahibzada Ghazeen Abbasi, Syed Iftikhar Hassan Gillani, Aamir Nawaz Khan, Ch. Masood Ahmed, Mian Shafi Muhammad, Fawaz Ahmed, Asif Majeed, Muhammad Shafique, Secretary good governance PTI Punjab Ijaz Minhas, Inspector General Police, SMBR, Chairman CMIT, secretaries of different provincial departments, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, RPO Bahawalpur, Deputy Commissioners and DPOs of Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur districts also attended in the meeting.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar participated in the Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Lance Naik Abdullah in Barthi. Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to the sacrifice of Shaheed Lance Naik Abdullah and prayed for the departed soul.

The chief minister also extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members. He said that the whole nation feels proud over the martyrdom of Shaheed Lance Naik Abdullah as he rendered his life for the motherland and set an example of courage and bravery. Those who have sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the country are the heroes of the nation, he added. The whole nation salutes Shaheed Abdullah and other martyrs. Due to their sacrifices, we are living in a peaceful environment. He said that peace in the country is the result of the great sacrifices rendered by brave sons of the soil like Lance Naik Abdullah. He said that nation will not forget the great sacrifices of Lance Naik Abdullah and other martyrs. It is worth mentioning that Lance Naik Abdullah embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in Turbat.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed good wishes for the team playing the Pakistan Super League. In a statement, Usman Buzdar said that every PSL team is his favourite and congratulated Pakistan Cricket Board, national as well as international players. Irrespective of its results, holding of PSL is the victory of a peaceful Pakistan, he added. Cricket lovers will enjoy the best play of cricket and it will also help in identifying new talent. Once again a message has given to the world that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and Pakistanis have a special attraction towards cricket, he said. We welcome the international players from the core of our hearts and Pakistani people are very eager to watch the PSL, the chief minister concluded.