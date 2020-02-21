Murad distributes offer letters among 310 ASIs

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government has strengthened Sindh police by equipping them with latest gadgets, weapons and best trainings and all the recruitment have been made purely on merit.

The appointment of 310 new assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) in the police through Sindh Public Service Commission is first phase and in the second phase another more ASIs of minority quota would be made shortly.

“I am sure the newly appointed ASIs would serve the people of the province with honesty and dedication and would assail in their 30 to 35 years long career.”

This he said while speaking at a ceremony organized here on Thursday at CM House to distribute 310 appointment letters to the newly selected ASIs through Sindh Public Service Commission. The ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, provincial minister, Saeed Ghani, Advisors to CM, Nisar Khuhro, Murtaza Wahab and Aijaz Jakhrani, Additional Chief Secretary Home Usman Chachar, Adl IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon and other senior police officers.

He congratulated the newly inducted ASIs and said people of Sindh needed best policing and “you have been selected purely on merit, therefore you have to perform to the best of your abilities,” he said and added: “You have a long service career of 30 to 35 years and most of you would attain the position DIGs and Adl IGs,” he said.

He directed Adl IG Karachi to impart best training to the SPSC selected ASIs so that they become best police officers.

Shah disclosed that there were more 6000 vacancies of police constable in Sindh police. He directed police department to start their recruitment.

The chief minister said that the recruitment process in government service was so lengthy that the requisition of these ASIs was made in 2016 and in the end of 2019 their selection was announced and in February 2020 they were being given offer letter. “If this length procedure is not simplified the candidates would attain retirement age just after joining their service,” he said in a lighter mood and directed chief secretary to gear up SPSC to expedite selection process.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah said that the induction of new blood in police department would definitely energize the police department. He advised the newly appointed ASIs to prove their abilities in the field and serve to the people selflessly. He also congratulated the newly inducted ASIs in the police service of the province.

Additional Home Secretary Usman Chachar assured the chief minister that the recruitment procedure would be simplified. He also congratulated the newly inducted ASIs.

Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon speaking on the occasion said that the new appointed ASIs would be imparted best trainings so that they perform to the best of their abilities. He assured the chief minister that he would send him officer assistant to get the medical of the newly appointed ASIs.

It may be noted that 301 ASIs, including 180 male for CTD Karachi Range, 10 female for CTD Karachi, one minority CTD Karachi and six female have been selected through SPSC. The chief minister distributed appointment orders among the 310 ASIs and then had refreshment with them and took selfies with them. He spent considerable time with the newly inducted policemen.