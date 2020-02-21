Govt ready to deal with any emergency situation regarding coronavirus: Dr Zafar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has said that government is ready to deal with any emergency situation regarding coronavirus in the country. Chairing a meeting here on Thursday, he said awareness campaign about prevention from coronavirus is underway through media while SMS are also being sent to passengers coming from China. He said there is no patient of coronavirus in Pakistan so far and all resources are being utilized in preventing citizens from this disease. He said an integrated strategy of health under National Action Plan is being implemented and screening system on 19 points of entry in the country is being further strengthened.

Meanwhile, according to reports, in China, rate of new coronavirus cases continue to decline. Health commission of Hubei Province reported on Thursday at least 108 new deaths as compared to Wednesday bringing to at least 2,112 the number of fatalities nationwide. It also reported 349 news confirmed cases, significantly down from the 1,693 cases the previous day. Nationwide, the cases have now reached 74,534. According to reports, meanwhile, two people have died of the virus in Iran, becoming first fatalities in the Middle East. South Korea reported 31 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old student suspected of coronavirus, who travelled from China to Karachi, has been cleared by the health authorities. Abdullah was identified from airport health authority as suspect and immediately shifted and isolated at Dow University of Medical Sciences (DUHS) Ojha Campus.