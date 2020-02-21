Dark red and gold nail art designs to spice up your beauty inspiration

Dark red and gold on nails is the other name of the epitome of luxury. Red and gold are the combo of emotions and compassionate colours. The red colour is the symbol of love, confidence, and strength, while the golden colour is a symbol of glamour, compassion, and class. Red and gold nail paint brings elegance to your mani. Whether you are using dark red or acrylic or gold flakes or glitter, you will get an adorable nail look when you choose this powerful and captivating red-gold colour combo to complete your look. So are you ready to add the magic of red and gold? If yes, then read on and check the dark red and gold nail look that makes you feel sparkly, gorgeous, and confident all day long. Adorn your nails by choosing the red and gold nail look and catch the attention of other people.

Some colours have evergreen appeal and golden and dark red are such colours. Nail artists use red and gold combo all over the world. The design pattern and application procedure might be different, but the hues are the same.

DARK RED WITH GOLDEN STUD — the good thing is that the red colour has several shades. You can use dark red, tangerine red, and maroon and add glitz to your nails with some chunky glitter and golden stud.

THE RED-GOLD HALF — it is the best dark red and gold nail design. Paint your nails with dark red as a base and then apply the shiny gold on the one-half of red nails to make them a glossy gold red nail look.

GOLD ACCENT NAIL — this design will highlight your red nails with chunky gold glitter. Paint your nails with red and then use ombre glitter on it. Now fill them completely with gold glitters.

GOLDEN STRIPING TAPE ON RED — use red colour as a base and then make a good pattern with golden striping tapes. Now complete this nail look by adding studs.

GOLDEN TIPS — red on nails is an epitome of class and style, but a touch of gold makes them more adorable. Paint your nails with dark red colour and then use gold colour on the red nail tips to complement this design.

ULTRA-SHINE — if you like a red shiny nail look, then this ultra-shine look is perfect for you. In order to achieve this nail look, apply shiny gold glitters in the middle of red nails.

QUADRANT NAIL DESIGN — if you love class nail look, then give it a try. First off, divide the nails into four quadrants and then apply red or gold into each of quadrants to achieve this elegant nail look.

Paint your nails with the elegance of dark red and gold nail designs to have a gorgeous and classy nail look. These designs are the best option for prom and Valentine’s Day nail look. So beauties, which red and gold nail design you like the most? Stay classy and gorgeous!

The writer is a freelancer and can be reached at engr.sundus@ymail.com