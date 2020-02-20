Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi face-off at NSK today

KARACHI: Karachi Kings will face-off with Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 5 at National Stadium Karachi here on Friday (today). Karachi never finished in the top two, and have consequently gone on to lose three of the eliminators, with a third place finish in 2017 their biggest achievement to date. For the past few years, Karachi have had the services of arguably Pakistan’s best batsman, their best bowler and their best all rounder in Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, who will reprise his role as captain for a third season. This year’s recruitment has seen them pick up experienced — and successful — PSL campaigners, including Chris Jordan, Alex Hales and Cameron Delport, while Sharjeel Khan is back after a two-year absence, and should be hungriest of all to take up the second chance he has been afforded. Mohammad Rizwan, meanwhile, has gone from a domestic accumulator to Pakistan’s number one choice as keeper, and that increase in his profile, not to mention the improvement in his batting, should free up another spot for able overseas talent in Karachi’s final eleven.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi is a T20 franchise done right. In terms of final finishes and performances in the group stage, this is probably the most consistent side in the league. Three of the four seasons have seen Zalmi top the group stage en route to the playoffs, and they’ve made it to the final in the last three seasons. Year in, year out, Zalmi show they are one of the sides to beat, and make it clear doing so will not be easy.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales Cameron Delport, Awais Zia, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim (capt), Aamer Yamin, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Chadwick Walton (wk), Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Ali Khan, Usama Mir, Mitchell McClenaghan

Peshawar Zalmi: Imam-ul-Haq, Liam Livingstone, Umar Amin, Haider Ali, Adil Amin, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Darren Sammy, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Mohsin, Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton(wk), Kamran Akmal(wk), Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Dwaine Pretorious, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan.

Match starts at 3:00pm PST