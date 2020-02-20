Salman Akhtar leads in 7th JA Zaman Open Golf Championship

LAHORE: The golf stars of Pakistan charged off in the four days, 72 holes, golf classic after Hamid Zaman hit the opening shot to initiate action in the professionals category of the 7th JA Zaman Open Golf Championship at Lahore Gymkhana Club Golf Course here on Thursday. In an excellent weather and impressive playing conditions, a young upcoming golf professional of Lahore Gymkhana managed to radiate and shine in the first round of this four rounds competition by displaying command and control over his game.

All through the first eighteen holes, Salman Akhter played like a premier and illustrious golfer and hit his tee shots on all the par four and par fives to perfection. And while he attained a distance of 300 yards plus through every hit, the fairways approach shots were equally on target and enabled him to compile a sparkling and lustrous score of gross 68, four under par. His round of the day was bogie free and the flamboyant birdies came on holes 4,8,10 and 17 while fourteen holes were regulation pars. And what needs to be added here that on the par three, fourth hole, which represents the hole for hole in one, his shot was absolutely on target but he missed the ultimate prize by an inch and half. “It has been an unforgettable round for me,” said Salman. “I hope to continue playing well in the days to come. Gymkhana is my home course and I seek a splendid performance here.”

As for the other 99 competing professional aspirants, the established one who stood out was Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison. He came up with a commendable round of gross 70, two under par and was placed two strokes behind the leader. Other accomplished champions in line for honors and lucrative cash prizes were Jafal Hussain (Gymkhana) at a score of gross 71, followed closely by Muhammad Shabbir, the number one ranked player at a score of gross 72.Also at 72 was Asher Masih (Gymkhana).