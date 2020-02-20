1st PGF International Women’s Golf tees off at Defence Raya today

LAHORE: The 1st PGF Women’s Amateur Golf Championship tees off at the Defence Raya Golf Course, with international ladies teams from seven countries competing, here on Friday (today). This represents an awe inspiring and history making occasion for women’s golf in Pakistan. And though women have been ardent golfers for over 50 years, a happening like this has evaded them. Through untiring efforts of women like Dr Asma Shami, head of women’s golf in Pakistan, Zeenat Ayesha, Mrs Maimoona Azam and Mrs Humera Khalid and President of the Pakistan Golf Federation Lt Gen (r) Hilal Hussain, such an event is actually happening. Champion women golfers participating are from Thailand, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Iran, Qatar, Uganda and Afghanistan. And the foreign team players are relishing the hospitality extended to them by the Pakistan women’s organising team. The first tee off takes place at Defence Raya Golf Course at 8:30am on Friday and the first flite comprises of Taniya Balasuriya (Sri Lanka), Phannari Meeson (Thailand) and Aania Farooq (Pakistan). Other skillful and proficient ones from overseas are Chanettee Wannasen (Thailand), Kayla Perera (Sri Lanka), Asiim Evarlyn (Uganda), Mbaguta Gloria (Uganda), Magala Evah (Uganda), Lana Ardini Batrisia (Malaysia), Maisarah Bt Muhammad Hezri (Malaysia), Nada Mir (Qatar), Uzma (Qatar), Laila Sajjadi and Laila Hussain (Afghanistan). Pakistan team representatives are Humna Amjad and Aania Farooq.