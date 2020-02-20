PCB fails to put impressive show, mega corruption revealed

It’s finally here, the opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League 2020. The curtain-raiser to the most anticipated cricket showpiece took place in Karachi’s National Stadium.

Hundreds of volunteers have been rehearsing for several months as PSL 2020 organizers attempt to perfect a spectacle that is being watched by millions of people around the world.

Sadly, for cricket fans who are forced to watch tonight’s fiasco in National Stadium Karachi, the PSL,5 organisers decided to give an opening ceremony a bash.

‘They really, really, shouldn’t have, because it is a cringefest,’ said a fan while talking with Daily Times.

‘I’ve often said that I wish tournament organisers would scrap opening ceremonies and do something useful with the money,’ he added.

PSL is being highlighted by international media outlets for alleged corruption by officials of the PCB’s organising committee, infrastructural compromise, and exceptionally poor ticket sales before the event. The start of the Games saw extremely poor ticket sales, with many venues near empty.

Fans are expressing frustration over the opening ceremony. Sources revealed that a lot of people, including PCB officials, are neck deep in this scam.

The only relief that this opening ceremony brought is that it officially started the tournament the fans was eagerly waiting for.

Karachi now have only one task to accomplish since hosting a not-so-impressive opening ceremony. And it is about their power-packed performance on the field in coming matches.