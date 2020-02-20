Corruption, ‘devastated’ economy cannot be blamed on others: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that “mafia operating under Prime Minister Imran Khan” cannot put the blame of corruption and devastated economy on “others”.

In a statement, the PML-N leader lashed out at the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said that the “deplorable condition” of the State Bank of Pakistan is a clear example of “PM’s incompetence”.

She further questioned the federation about the “historic loan” taken in 18 months.

Earlier, Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Imran had raided the houses of political opponents to hide his inefficiency. PTI has destroyed economy, business and employment in the country, she added.