Hearing in bail pleas of ex-PM Abbasi, Iqbal adjourned

ISLAMABAD: The IHC on Thursday adjourned hearing on the bail pleas of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal till Feb 24.

The bail petitions of both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were postponed without any proceedings as Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah is on sick leave. Now, the pleas will be heard by a two-member IHC bench on Feb 24.

It is pertinent here to mention that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed cases against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal over corruption in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and Narowal Sports City projects respectively.