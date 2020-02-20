Lack of implementation on differently-abled quota irks SHC

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday expressed its resentment over lack of implementation on the quota of differently-abled people in the province and directed Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah to submit a report into the matter by Feb 27.

The court was hearing a plea regarding non-implementation of the differently-abled quota and the counsel arguing in favour of the case said that 61 visually impaired people are still denied jobs on the quota.

Expressing his concern, he said that it might be possible that the quota might be used to recruit people keeping in view their political affiliations.

The court expressed its anger on the advocate general Sindh for not submitting a report on the quota implementation and remarked that it was giving last warning on the matter.

“Why the government is not implementing the quota?” asked the judge and remarked that it is the responsibility of the government to facilitate the differently-abled persons.

The court said that the government should not delay implementation on the quota and directed the chief secretary to submit a report in this regard by Feb 27.

It is pertinent to mention here that in September 2019, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed all the provincial departments to implement five per cent job quota for differently-abled persons.

The chief minister also directed to issue offer letters to those candidates who had already cleared their interviews in a week.