Trump names new acting head of national intelligence

President Donald Trump on Wednesday named U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell as acting director of national intelligence.

“I am pleased to announce that our highly respected Ambassador to Germany, @RichardGrenell, will become the Acting Director of National Intelligence,” Trump said on Twitter.

“Rick has represented our Country exceedingly well and I look forward to working with him. I would like to thank Joe Maguire….for the wonderful job he has done, and we look forward to working with him closely, perhaps in another capacity within the Administration!” he wrote.

Maguire has served in the role since August after taking over the acting post on Aug. 15, when Dan Coats stepped down.

Trump’s pick for the permanent job is subject to confirmation by the Senate. Maguire is required by law to leave his position before March 12.

Trump also thanked outgoing acting director Joseph Maguire “for the wonderful job he has done, and we look forward to working with him closely, perhaps in another capacity within the Administration!”

Even in an acting role, Grenell’s lack of intelligence-related experience is likely to unsettle the US intelligence community, which has endured repeated attacks from the President since his 2016 election win over the Russia investigation and later the whistle blower complaint that gave way to the Ukraine impeachment inquiry, which made Trump just the third president in American history to be impeached.