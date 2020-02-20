Cleric arrested for beating minor boy with pipe In Mardan

Police arrested the cleric, after his video beating a minor boy with plastic pipe in Mardan’s madrassa went viral on social media.

The video has showed that a man, when listened to the screaming of a child, entered in the madrassa to record the scene. The minor boy ran away when the man, who was recording the video intervened and stopped the cleric. It has been shown in the video, that the cleric was heartlessly beating the child with plastic pipe.

Mardan: A man heard a kid screaming so he rushed to the masjid to find out what is happening – The Imam/Qari was beating the kid with a plastic pipe and the kid ran away when the man came from the outside and intervened – violence has to end. @fawadchaudhry @FaisalJavedKhan pic.twitter.com/Kc9pMeNFxg — Shiffa Z. Yousafzai (@Shiffa_ZY) February 19, 2020

The police officials said First Investigation Report (FIR) has been registered against the cleric and further investigations are underway.

In May 2019, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government, as part of its strategy to dismantle extremist networks, decided to introduce major reforms in the curriculum of over 30,000 Islamic schools or madrassas dotting the country’s landscape.