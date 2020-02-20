Effort underway to get honorary Pakistani citizenship for Darren Sammy

The owner of Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, revealed that he and PSL team owners have requested honourary Pakistani citizenship for West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy.

Pakistan’s Favorite PSL Skipper, Darren Sammy is getting Pakistani nationality as his application for the citizenship is lying on the table of President. Javed Afridi, the owner of Zalmis shared the news at the trophy revelation ceremony held at the National Stadium, Karachi. pic.twitter.com/vsYF8pBhUK — PashtoScoop (@PashtoScoop) February 19, 2020

At a ceremony in Karachi for unveiling the PSL5 trophy, he said that the all rounder from Saint Lucia has performed a great service in helping to bring international cricket back to Pakistan, and ought to be rewarded for his efforts.

“We want honorary citizenship for Darren Sammy and an application in this regard is also lying pending before the President,” said Javed Afridi to Ehsan Mani. Adding that, “I request the PCB chairman to put in a good word for Sammy, so it can be approved.”

Darren Sammy is the cherished West Indian cricketer and a regular PSL player who has been actively showing up at all the seasons of the Pakistan Super League for the last five years.

Earlier, he expressed his delight over receiving iconic Kaptaan Chappal from Pakistan’s famous cobbler Nooruddin and wants PSL fifth edition to be the best season of all.