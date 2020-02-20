Anwar Mansoor Khan resigns as Attorney General of Pakistan

Anwar Mansoor Khan has resigned as the Attorney General of Pakistan on Thursday.

As being reported this development comes after the Pakistan Bar Council demanded Khan’s resignation following his contemptuous comments regarding a full-court bench hearing Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s case against the presidential reference.

Being a life member of Karachi Bar Association, Sindh Bar Association and the Supreme Court Bar Association, and having previously served as the Advocate-General Sindh, the Attorney-General for Pakistan and a judge of the High Court of Sindh, I stand with my brothers and colleagues at the Bar and I wish to reaffirm my faith in the highest principles of integrity and professional excellence that the Pakistan Bar Council has always stood for,” the letter read.

Notably, renowned lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan has already turned down the offer to take over the position while Naeem Bukhari is uninterested. The federal government has a few other names under consideration.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had directed Khan to produce evidence supporting his statement or submit a written apology about his controversial statement regarding Supreme Court judges, for which he had been reprimanded by the court as well.