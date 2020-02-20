Two sisters marry same man at wedding ceremony

The Gudavali village in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district witnessed two women, who are cousins, marry the same man at a wedding ceremony recently. The groom is Dileep, a native of the village.

According to reports, it was Vinita, Dileep’s wife, who asked him to marry her cousin Rachana. Both Vinita and Dileep have been married for over 9 years and have three children. Following his wife’s request, Dileep married Vinita once again along with Rachana at the ceremony.

Sources said that Vinita made the request to her husband as she was not able to take care of the children due to her poor health.

At the wedding ceremony, Dileep exchanged garlands with both Vineeta and Rachna. Another source revealed that Dileep claimed he had earlier told his wife that he liked her cousin Rachna for a “long time” and wanted to marry her. His wife then agreed for a wedding ceremony where her husband would exchange garlands with both her and her cousin.

“I got married to Rachna with Vinita’s consent. I got married to Vinita about nine years back and we have three children, two girls, and a boy. Vinita is unwell and wanted me to marry again so that someone can look after our three children,” Parihar told.