Pakistan becomes first country to include trans woman in UN delegation

Pakistan has become the first country in the world to recognize transgender women. Aisha Mughal, a transgender woman participated in the dialogue in National Delegation at the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women.The United Nations conference that took place in Geneva, Switzerland successfully completed the review of Pakistan’s 5th Periodic UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women Report. The Ministry of Human Rights led the delegation. Initiatives taken by Pakistan for the Transgender CommunityThe transgender community can join the police force in Pakistan.The community was given the right to obtain driver licenses in 2018.In 2018, the first dedicated school for transgender people was launched in Lahore by an NGO called Exploring Future Foundation (EFF).In 2017, the transgender community was entered into the National Database System.The transgender community was issued passports and was allowed to travel abroad in 2017.