Pakistan becomes first country to include trans woman in UN delegation

Pakistan has become the first country in the world to recognize transgender women.

Aisha Mughal, a transgender woman participated in the dialogue in National Delegation at the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women.

The United Nations conference that took place in Geneva, Switzerland successfully completed the review of Pakistan’s 5th Periodic UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women Report. The Ministry of Human Rights led the delegation.

Initiatives taken by Pakistan for the Transgender Community