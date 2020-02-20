India Women begin elusive trophy hunt with T20 World Cup opener against Australia

The Indian women’s cricket team will be aiming for much needed consistency when it opens its bid for an elusive ICC trophy with the T20 World Cup opener against defending champions Australia on Friday.

Inconsistency has plagued India for a long time and a classic example was their performance in the recently held tri-series in Australia where they reached the final. They won and lost a game against the more accomplished England and Australia before losing to the mighty hosts, who have won the T20 World Cup a record four times out of the six editions held so far.

Expectations are high from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who too has suffered from inconsistency and would like to correct that, beginning with the opener against Australia.

However, the hosts are clear favourites to retain their title, having lost five of their 31 matches in the format since January 2018. Also in the running are India, beaten by England in the 2018 WT20 semi‑final by eight wickets. They are a rejuvenated, youthful side, with a squad that includes the 16-year-old batters Richa Ghosh and Shafali Verma.

The squad is expected to reach the last four as it had two years ago but the growing women’s game in India will get a further fillip only if they go all the way.