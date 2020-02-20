Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, February 20, 2020


China out of Davis Cup due to coronavirus travel restrictions

Web Desk

China have pulled out of this year’s Davis Cup due to travel restrictions imposed amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Image result for China withdraws from Davis Cup

The Chinese team had been due to face Romania in a World Group I play-off on March 6-7, but they have forfeited the match.

Their withdrawal was announced by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Tuesday. The city of Piatra Neamt, in northern Romania, had been due to stage the fixture.

“The increased restrictions in response to the current coronavirus outbreak have resulted in the China, PR team being unable to travel to this tie. Romania will advance to play in World Group I in September.”

The coronavirus – officially named Covid-19 – has caused a host of sporting events in China and Asia to be postponed or cancelled.

Notably, China has seen over 70,000 confirmed cases during its outbreak, with the death toll rising above 1,800 victims.

 

Submit a Comment