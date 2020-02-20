Ehsanullah’s mysterious escape to be discussed by cabinet today

Cabinet is all set to ponder over a host of issues here today (20th of Feb), including the mysterious escape of TTP’s former spokesman along with his family to Turkey.

The development was hinted by federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari during an interview on Wednesday.

Mazari said there must be a strict security around the detained terrorists., adding that there should be early convictions of terrorists facing trials.

While addressing reporters at Parliament House on Monday, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah had for the first time confirmed reports of Ehsan”s escape from the custody of security agencies.

The Minister istated that he had read reports about the former TTP leader”s escape. When asked whether there was any truth in such reports, he replied: “The news is true, it”s true.”

In an audio message released on February 6, Ehsan claimed that he surrendered to authorities under an agreement, but escaped after “Pakistan’s treacherous institutions imprisoned me, along with my children”.

Ehsan confirmed the authenticity of the audio message. He said he had escaped in mid-January, and that he would be releasing further details “at a later time”.