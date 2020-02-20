CNG stations in Sindh to remain open for 24-hours

The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across the province would remain open for 24-hours on today media reported. According to the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), it was decided to open the gas stations across the province for 24-hours during the ongoing week.

As per the schedule, the stations would remain open from 8:00 am on Thursday to 8:00 am on Friday. It is pertinent to mention here that a 12-hour schedule was followed by the SSGC authorities during the past weeks in the province owing to a shortage in gas supply due to ongoing winter season.

On 11 January 2020, the All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) and All Karachi Transport Ittehad (AKTI) announced to hold a protest at the office of Sui Southern Gas Company in Karachi over continuous closure of CNG stations in the city. The AKTI President Irshad Bukhari said that Sindh-produced gas fulfils the gas needs of 70 percent of the country and the SSGC is bent on destroying businesses in the province. “Instead of producing gas, the SSGC has shut down gas supply in the province,” he said.

He said that the city’s 70 percent of the transport is shifted on CNG and continuous closure from the gas company is badly affecting their businesses. He further warned if the current situation does not improve then the petroleum ministry would be responsible for any repercussions. The APCNGA also said that the government was not fulfilling its promises and it has become a routine for them as after agreeing to open the stations a day before, they announce their closure hours before.