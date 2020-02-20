Gold rates see massive surge in local markets, continue ascension

Gold prices increased by Rs 1170 to Rs 92,400 per tola taking a massive leap and continuing its ascension in the local market on Wednesday. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of the precious yellow metal saw an increase of Rs 1003 and traded at Rs 79,218. Meanwhile, gold climbed to a sizeable high in the global market registering an increase of 22 US dollars, stabilizing at 1610 dollars. Investors sought safe havens after a revenue warning from iPhone maker Apple due to coronavirus, exacerbating fears of the outbreaks continue to impact global economic growth. Yesterday, gold prices increased by Rs 400 to Rs 91,230 per tola in the local market. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of the precious yellow metal saw an increase of Rs 343 and traded at Rs 78,215.