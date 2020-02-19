CTD registers DI Khan blast case

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A First Infor­mation Report (FIR) has been registered against unknown attackers by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in connection with Tuesday’s police mobile bomb blast in Dera Ismail Khan.

The case was registered on the complaint of SHO Kalachi Atta Muhammad Chaudhry against nine suspects. Charges of murder and terrorism have been included in the case.

At least one policeman was martyred while two others received injuries on Tuesday when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off near a police mobile in the Kulachi area on Tuesday.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Wahid Mahmood, the police mobile was deployed for the security of polio workers canvassing the area. The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.