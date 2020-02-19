President Arif Alvi arrives in Quetta

QUETTA: President Arif Alvi on Wednesday arrived in Quetta on a one-day visit to inaugurate historic Sibi Festival as chief guest in the Sibi district area of Balochistan.

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai along with Chief Minister Jam Kamal Kham and provincial ministers received the president at Quetta Airport.

Later, President Alvi left for Sibi District to inaugurate the historic Sibi Festival.

He is accompanied by Adviser to Chief Minister for Education Sardar Mir Yar Muhammad Khan Rind.