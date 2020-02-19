PSL 5 trophy unveiled at Karachi’s National Stadium

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020’s trophy was unveiled at the National Stadium Karachi on Wednesday.

Designed by Ottewill Silversmith, the new trophy will be perpetual and not be replaced each each.

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators), Darren Sammy (Peshawar Zalmi), Shadab Khan (Islamabad United), Imad Wasim (Karachi Kings) and Sohail Akhtar (Lahore Qalandars) were present at the trophy unveiling ceremony.

Intezar ka waqt khatam hua! Here is your first look at the #HBLPSLV trophy! What do you think? #TayyarHo? pic.twitter.com/FY6rP9SOQJ — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 19, 2020

The trophy will be used in all future events of the PSL and the names of every year’s winning team will be engraved on it.

The fifth edition of the PSL will be played from Feb 20 to March 22 in four cities — Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

Captains of the PSL franchises and their owners were also present on the occasion.

This is the biggest cricket tournament taking place in Pakistan after the Asia Cup back in 2008 and the winning team of the PSL 2020 will take home a cash prize of $500,000 with the runners up getting $200,000 and many more prizes that will be distributed in different categories.