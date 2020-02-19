SAPM on Information expresses grief over death of Fasih-ur-Rehman

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed grief over the death of renowned journalist, Fasih-ur-Rehman.

She prayed for the departed soul and praised his contributions in the field of media.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.

Rehman served Daily Times as a former resident editor Islamabad.

His Namaz e Janaza will be offered today at the time of Asr prayers in Lahore.