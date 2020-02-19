Global Power dynamics and Pakistan’s foreign policy

There has been hardly any period in history to come across where the world has slunk off decorating its stage for the performance of major events by the major actors resulting in the upward of the winners and the downward of the losers. The Treaty of Westphalia 1648, gave an end to the thirty-year war of religion and many states succeeded in getting independence. The same initiative also put forward the concept of nation-states, but notwithstanding its contribution

to the world tranquillity, the trigger of interests kept going on. Early 20th century came across World War 1 along with another trigger which was about to begin right at the middle of the same century-WW2.

Moments later, the world decorated its stage for the proxy war between two powerful blocks of the world. The new cold war stretched itself to 1991 when it stopped its function with the dissolution of the former USSR into several republics. Thus, the world prepared itself to host a single power for the upcoming few years until the time when it stood at the brink of the economic depression in 2008-9, which along with the interventionist nature of US prompted the resurgence of Russia and the emergence of China. These two joined the US and turned the unipolarity into multi-polarity. The US has been trying its best to intact its sole hegemony over the whole globe for a long time.

It needs the removal of the two main hurdles: China and Russia, from its way to retain its global hegemonic posture. Therefore, the proxy has already been kicked off among these great players for keeping a hold over international affairs. The Indo-pacific region, the Middle East etc, are the stages which have been decorated for this proxy. Breathing in such an arena which hosts massive security and diplomatic pressure, it seems quite impossible for countries like Pakistan with an undeniable geostrategic and diplomatic posture, to turn its back to such compulsions generated by the ongoing developments. Adding to the above, the Muslim world politics also succeeds in holding its place in Pakistan foreign policy.

The trust deficit on the part of the West towards Pakistan being a determinant of its foreign policy is being replied with the promotion of a soft image of Pakistan via tourism etc. Likewise, the terrorism caused FATF saga is being wholeheartedly dealt with. At all these fronts though being tough and replete with hurdles to Pakistan foreign policymakers, they are being dealt with at the expense of their remarkable efforts.

The proxy between the two major powers of the world: China and the US, appeals for Pakistan foreign to be devised in such a way as to support one of the two combatants against the other. This, being a hurdle, demands a balanced approach towards the trigger of the two major powers and Pakistan is leaving no stone unturned to adopt the middle way. The US tries its best to contain China so as to hold its head high in world affairs being a sole superpower.

China is, on the other hand, adopting every possible measure to go through this proxy successfully. Thus, the stage is decorated for this proxy covertly is the Indo-Pacific region: the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean, where both powers have maintained their presence, and the overt stages can be multiple from East to West. China has been one of the main uplifters of Pakistan’s sinking economy and a supporter at the diplomatic front: Kashmir and FATF etc. The US is a strategic ally of Pakistan along with its role for boosting Pakistan economy and its support for Kashmir and FATF causes though being vital to Pakistan, this role on behalf of US does not exist in reality on dint of Indo-US strategic ties to contain China. Keeping all these facts and figures in view, Pakistan cannot suffer taking a side of either of the two rather it suits well to draw a balanced approach towards the trigger of these two global powers.

Thus, Pakistan has succeeded in devising a balanced policy towards this proxy while keeping intact the same bilateral ties with both countries: overlooked US’ concerns over CPEC and is offering a role of a mediator between US and Iran etc. Likewise, the growing Indo-US nexus are impediments to Pakistan’s security interests in general and Kashmir cause in particular. Kashmir saga has not been failing in maintaining its place in Pakistan foreign policy since 1947 when it turned a disputed piece of land between Pakistan and India.

Though difficult in nature, Pakistan is trying its best to give a durable solution to the dispute. For these purposes, it has knocked at the doors of the international community and global powers. Pakistan is constantly asking for US’ role to resolve the issue. The US is persistently assuring Pakistan of its role in bringing an everlasting solution to Kashmir cause. However, it is not the case in reality because the US seems to be reckless to act upon its words. The main forces behind US’ unwillingness, are its strategic ties with India and its need of India being an indispensable partner to contain China. Thus, it has become an undeniable factor to the makers of Pakistan’s foreign policy to look it seriously. They are doing their best to devise a policy which suits them well- as Pakistan reprimands Indo-US ties being detrimental to its Kashmir cause. In addition to criticism, Pakistan is also looking for the support of other major global and a regional nod for its Kashmir case.

Let’s move towards the Middle East which too has a key role in Pakistan foreign policy. The Israel-Palestine conflict has made the region able to experience evergreen unrest: the first Arab-Israeli war, the second Arab-Isreal war, US- Iran tensions etc. Pakistan is supporting Palestine’s case against the illegal settlement of Jews backed by West in general and by the US in particular. It has stressed the solution of Syria and Iran-US conflicts through negotiations. In Iran -the US tensions Pakistan, despite being a strategic ally of the US and a neighbour and an Islamic counterpart of Iran, has adopted a balanced approach with its emphasis on the solution of the conflict through durable negotiations.

Thus, though being an obstacle to our Pakistan foreign policy formulators, they have succeeded in striking a balanced foreign posture to a considerable extent.

Likewise, another power dynamic in the region can be experienced in the form of a proxy war between Iran and KSA triggered by political, ideological and economic forces, with its posture being a hurdle and determinant to Pakistan foreign policy. This trigger demands Pakistan to remain in the middle and play the role of a mediator between them thereby to ensure tranquillity and progress in Ummah. KSA is Pakistan’s prime time economically with its best homage for its hostage of two of the most important religious places in Islam: Makkah and Madina. Likewise, Iran is Pakistan’s neighbour and provides a cheap source of energy and power along with a horde of Shia population living in Pakistan and being vital to Pakistan’s national harmony and security.

Keeping all these in view Pakistan is trying to strike a balanced approach towards the proxy of these two powers: remained off from becoming a part of the KSA-led block against Yemen though joined the 34 countries Islamic military alliance, trying its best to reconcile between the two through negotiations and its role being as a mediator has been appreciated. The dormant and passive role of OIC towards the resolution of grave conflicts and challenges of Ummah has given birth to a would-be new initiative of leading Muslim countries: Iran, Qatar, Malaysia, Turkey etc.

KSA did not participate in it as it perceived it being a threat to its influence in Ummah. The split in Ummah has left Pakistan with two choices- either to attend the new block which is said to have been the initiative of Imran, Mahathir and Turkey’s president, or to nod before its financial supporter. Ultimately it yielded before KSA and avoided attending the new initiative. It is perceived that Pakistan has lost its diplomatic credibility being a mediator and the diplomatic support for its longstanding desire for the peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute and for Its FATF cause.

However, to me, Pakistan has recovered from this blow to some extent on dint of several reasons: both Turkey and Malaysia looking for Pakistan’s consumer market, PM’s recent visit to Malaysia and Turkey’s president take off to Pakistan along with its position being a sole atomic power in Ummah. Right at this moment when I am writing my view here, Turkey’s President is addressing the joint session of the Pakistani parliament. He is assuring Pakistan of its support on Kashmir cause in words,” Kashmir means and matters the same to Turkey as it is to Pakistan.

I think that’s the living posture of Pakistan’s influence at its diplomatic front. Moreover, terrorism has caused irreparable damage to Pakistan in multiple ways. The mismanagement of finance-money laundering, apart from huge damage to various sectors: loss of thousands of people’s lives and economy left deteriorated, is detrimental to the national respect at the global front. Pakistan has been placed under a grey list by FATF on dint of poor financial management.

Thus, Pakistan is doing its best to act in accordance with the desired advice being given in the form of almost 27/28 point- a list by FATF, out of which 20 points have been declared satisfactory. Pakistan is leaving no stone unturned to acquire diplomatic support so as to get off the grey list thereby to avoid sliding into the blacklist. It is trying to get the diplomatic nod of the global influential players and has succeeded in winning the diplomatic nod of Malaysia and Turkey. Thus FATF conundrum hardly fails in securing its place in Pakistan foreign policy and the matter of fact is that it is trying from head to toe to get rid of it. Likewise, West has revealed its trust deficit vis-a-vis Pakistan on dint of the globally promoted narrative against Pakistan being a terror-financing state and this factor, too, can hardly be set aside by Pakistan’s foreign policy and is being dealt with in a satisfactory way since the new government has taken the reign of the country.

The global narrative vis-a-vis Pakistan terrorist face is being replaced with the promotion of a soft image via tourism by the recent government. Pakistan has been ranked as the best international holiday destination, according to Coned Nast Traveller, a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine. The UK has changed its travel advisory towards Pakistan followed by the United States of America. It was made possible with the sincere efforts of Pakistan to pose its soft image to the world. Thus, terrorism no doubt tarnished Pakistan respectful image at the stage of the world theatre, yet it been dealt with well for the past few moments. Similarly, the role of Pakistan’s sinking economy in its foreign policy is rarely ignored. It would not be out of place to say that it is basically Pakistan’s staggering economy that compels it not to strike a balanced international approach in major dynamics of global power. Let me tell you that Pakistan was in the heart with the KL Summit but in mind with KSA for it was treaded by the timely bail outs flowed by KSA and its allies to aid Pakistan’s sinking economy.

Therefore, in order to avoid such compulsions, Pakistan has adopted harsh and aggressive measures in its economic sphere to boost up its economic strength. Apart from this, it has signed a free trade agreement with China to avail of Chinese markets. CPEC is an undeniable step in the economic side which is said to have been for the purpose of meeting Pakistan’s energy shortage, unemployment, infrastructure etc. KSA’s investment in CPEC is remarkable.

Thus, Pakistan is doing its best at its economic front to boost it up thereby to play its desired role in world affairs. In a nutshell, it is not okay to say that a country like Pakistan with its geostrategic and diplomatic credibilities will escape from the security and diplomatic pressure caused by the events occurring around it.

Pakistan is facing the aforementioned challenges to its foreign policy vis-a-vis its security and diplomatic posture and is, if to say, fighting well with all of them. Its balanced approach in the US-China trigger, the role of a mediator between KSA and Iran can hardly be set aside. Pakistan’s efforts for erasing global doubts about its terrorist face and replacing it with the promotion of its soft image via tourism are bearing the fruits.

Likewise, its role at the economic front and in security ground possesses credibility.

Above all, though challenges they might be to its foreign policy, Pakistan is tackling them all to a considerable extent.