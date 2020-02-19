Ivanka lands in hot waters for wearing Hijab

During her visit to the United Arab Emirates to take part in the Global Women’s Forum, Ivanka Trump posted photos of herself visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi while wearing a headscarf, which prompted strong backlash across online platforms.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque; a masterpiece of modern Islamic architecture and design.

.

.

📷: AP pic.twitter.com/6zrNqhOQpg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 15, 2020

Photos posted by Ivanka Trump wearing a headscarf while visiting the UAE’s largest mosque seemed to anger many people online who accused her of fake-supporting Muslim women, saying that her wearing the headscarf seems to ignore many Muslim women who are forced to wear it either by law or social traditions.