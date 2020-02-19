Daily Times

Ivanka lands in hot waters for wearing Hijab

During her visit to the United Arab Emirates to take part in the Global Women’s Forum, Ivanka Trump posted photos of herself visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi while wearing a headscarf, which prompted strong backlash across online platforms.

Photos posted by Ivanka Trump wearing a headscarf while visiting the UAE’s largest mosque seemed to anger many people online who accused her of fake-supporting Muslim women, saying that her wearing the headscarf seems to ignore many Muslim women who are forced to wear it either by law or social traditions.

Ivanka Trump was also attacked by Americans who argued that her wearing a headscarf is an attempt to please Muslim leaders and to appeal to Muslim audiences when “she is only supposed to support American women.”

 

 

