Pakistan holds flight test of cruise missile Ra’ad-II

Pakistan on Tuesday conducted successful flight test of 600-kilometer range air launched cruise missile ‘Ra’ad-II’.

The Ra’ad-II missile will significantly enhance air delivered strategic standoff capability on land and at sea, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

The weapon system was equipped with state-of-the-art guidance and navigation systems ensuring engagement of targets with high precision.

The successful flight test was witnessed by Director General Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Chairman NESCOM Dr Nabeel Hayat Malik, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, strategic forces and strategic organisations.

The Strategic Plans Division director general appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers who contributed wholeheartedly to develop the weapon system and making this launch a success. He also termed it a major step towards complementing Pakistan’s deterrence capability.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chairman and services chiefs have congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of the missile test.