Asim Riaz and Suhana to star in ‘Student of The Year 3?’

Filmmaker Karan Johar has responded to reports about casting ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Asim Riaz and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan together in ‘Student Of The Year 3’.

Strong buzz of Asim and Suhana’s big Bollywood debut started doing the rounds on the internet and several unconfirmed reports stated that the duo will be launched by Karan in the third instalment of ‘Student Of The Year’.

Karan has previously launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria with the ‘Student Of The Year’ franchise and rumour has it that the filmmaker has taken up the task to introduce Suhana.

However, without taking a name, Karan tweeted to say, “Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!”

Apart from Asim and Suhana, reports stated that ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ actress Alaya Furniturewalla might also join the cast of ‘Student Of The Year 3’. But Karan’s tweet has revealed that nothing has been finalised.

Asim was named the first runner-up of the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’, which was won by Sidharth Shukla. He has already starred in a small role in Varun Dhawan’s 2014 film ‘Main Tera Hero’.