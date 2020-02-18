Bollywood make-up artist Pandhari Juker passes away

Iconic Bollywood make-up artist, Pandhari Juker, who worked with some of the best in the movie business breathed his last on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was 88. The film industry is saddened and shocked by the demise of a pioneer. They mourned Juker’s death and extended their condolences on social media.

Several celebrities such as megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who got his first make-up ever done by Juker, son Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and mourned his death. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Juhi Chawla, Manisha Koirala amongst various others too were left saddened by Juker’s demise.

Many TV personalities also extended their condolences to the family of Juker. Popular make-up artist and Bollywood favourite Mickey Contractor mourned the demise of Juker and called him his ‘Guru’. He shared a heartwarming post on social media remembering Pandhari Juker.

Pandhari Juker worked with actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Juhi Chawla, Manisha Koirala, Abhishek Bachchan and several others in his glorious career as a make-up artist.

He worked in movies such as Chitralekha, Waqt, Chandan Ka Palna, Purab Aur Pachhim, Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye, Deewar, Kranti, Lorie, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Parinda, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Gupt: The Hidden Truth and Hum Pyaar Tumhi Se Kar Baithe amongst several others.